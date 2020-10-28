Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER Returns In PSYCHOSEXUAL; Video Streaming

Jeremy Spencer, former drummer and co-founding member of Five Finger Death Punch, has unleashed a new project stemmed from the darker corners of his psyche with the industrial-tinged gothic rock band PsychoSexual. Taking the persona of front man Devil Daddy, Spencer has created a dauntless soundscape for listeners that is equal parts horror and fantasy. In celebration of the macabre for Halloween, PsychoSexual have unveiled their new charmingly grim new single “I Wanna Be The Blood In Your Cut” with an anime-inspired music video to coincide with its chorus sung entirely in Japanese.

“‘I Wanna Be The Blood In Your Cut’ was something that came to me one night when I was having a goth moment, missing the sounds of Type O Negative, and even the nu-wave flavorings of Gary Numan,” recalls Spencer. “I felt like doing a dark, demented kind of love song, and I think that translates very well. As I was writing the lyrics, I was visualizing them coming to life via anime, which gave me the idea for not only the video, but to also sing a chorus in Japanese. I’ve always loved touring Japan, and the language has always fascinated me, so it all came together rather organically.”

Torch The Faith consists of 12 tracks including the original English-only version of “I Wanna Be The Blood In Your Cut” as well as an alternate mix featuring Type O Negative guitarist/co-lead vocalist Kenny Hickey. “I’m a fan of so many types of music—from David Bowie to Devo to black metal bands,” shares Spencer. “PyschoSexual is the outlet I’ve needed to bring all these things together in one big evil stew.”

PsychoSexual is rounded out by guitarist Crucifier, bassist Astaroth and drummer Volac, and they plan on hitting the road to torch the masses in 2021.

(Photo by: Shane O’ Neal)