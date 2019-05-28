Former GORGOROTH Frontman GAAHL On Being Gay In The Black Metal Scene - "I Think The Metal Community Is One Of The Most Open Communities There Is"; Video

Metal Injection's Frank Godla sat down with legendary vocalist, Gaahl, to discuss his new band Gaahls Wyrd, the meaning of the name, working with his bandmates, where it fits in his career, feelings towards artwork, the truth about being gay in the Norwegian black metal scene, what he's learned in his lifetime, and much more!

When asked if anybody has ever come out to Gaahl, as a result of Gaahl's coming out, Gaahl's response was, "Quite a lot actually." He continued "I've had several people, especially in eastern Europe. It's been a lot of people coming up to me and it is something as simple as that, by all means, be yourself. And if I could make it easier for people… it's frustrating that it has to be some one pushing it forth. It's so extremely limiting, in the sense of 'why would anyone care?' But it's more frustrating for me to see that people actually have to have some one tell them that it's okay. I would like it be more relaxed. But I can see how hard it is. It's a pity to see that they have to have some one like me pushing them forth."

He continued, "I don't think the metal community is that harsh on it. I think it's a general idea. In the metal community, especially in the black metal community, people wouldn't care. It's just people create fictions. The world has its own ideas. But, within metal, I think the metal community is one of the most open communities there is. I have never seen any disturbances there. Of course, they are linking things back to the early days with Dissection and Faust and Emperor. The first person to send me a message after the media caught up with me being gay, was Faust. He sent me a message of support. So people can imagine whatever they want, I don't know anyone in the Norwegian black metal scene that is against gays. It's an extremely liberal scene. So anyone that pretends or try to make it something else, it's not going to work. Because it's never been that."

Gaahls Wyrd are streaming their upcoming album, GastiR - Ghosts Invited, out via Season Of Mist on May 31. Pre-order the album here, and listen below.

Gaahls Wyrd have announced the GastiR - Ghosts Invited European Tour 2019. The band will play a selected number of festivals during the Summer, before embarking on a European tour with Mayhem and synthwave act Gost.

The journey will start on October 31 in Nijmegen, Netherlands and continues through France, Italy, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, and Finland before the final curtain on November 30 in Stockholm, Sweden.