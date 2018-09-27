Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM, Actor JANE LYNCH To Serve Pizza For Charity

Adopt The Arts - a Los Angeles-based charity co-founded by Grammy Award-winning musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver), activist Abby Berman, and founding board member, Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award-winning actor Jane Lynch - works to preserve arts and music programs in U.S. public schools.

Adopt The Arts has announced that on Saturday, September 29th, all California Pizza Kitchen locations around Los Angeles will donate 20% of participating food and beverage sales for one-day-only, including dine-in, take-out, catering and delivery orders placed directly with CPK, to support Adopt The Arts’ efforts.

To participate, patrons must show the flyer below or mention to their server they are dining to support Adopt The Arts during their visit to California Pizza Kitchen on this date, in order for the donation to be received. To raise awareness, on Saturday, September 29th, Matt Sorum and Jane Lynch will be onsite at the Century City location of California Pizza Kitchen, serving pizzas for the cause from 1:00pm - 4:00pm.

The Adopt The Arts advisory board includes: Slash, John Stamos, Billy Bob Thorton, Steve Stevens, Juliette Lewis, Danny Masterson, Shepard Fairey, Adrian Young and Gina Gershon, among others.

According to Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), there are still not enough teachers, equipment or instruments for every child to receive an arts education of any kind. As in many school districts around the country, LAUSD has been slowly eroding its commitment to arts education, reducing the budget incrementally. The LAUSD district also estimates that 80% of its student body is living at or below the poverty line, which means the vast majority of these elementary school children will not have access to the arts outside of school.

“Adopt The Arts was born out of the frustration for my own children losing education in the arts,” explains Adopt The Arts co-founder Abby Berman. “When the system is failing, we have to take action. By funding canceled music and arts programs in schools we can preserve this valuable form of childhood development, which is known to boost overall test scores. As Federal and State funding continues to fall short, the responsibility is upon us as concerned parents and citizens to ensure we’re raising a new generation of healthy and well-rounded individuals.”

Adopt The Arts Chair and Co-founder Matt Sorum adds, “We’ve started in our own backyard here in Los Angeles, and we’ll continue to help schools across the nation. We believe that music and art are universal and necessary languages that unite us all, regardless of our backgrounds.”

To learn more about Adopt The Arts, visit this location.