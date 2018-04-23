Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Forms New Band With American Idol Alumni CONSTANTINE MAROULIS

"Of course, Guns N' Roses was the soundtrack to my youth," Constantine Maroulis, 42, of American Idol and Rock Of Ages fame tells Gil Kaufman of Billboard about how unbelievably psyched he is to be playing in the newly formed Adler's Appetite Featuring Constantine Maroulis. "To play with Steven has been the highlight of my career. He's a lovely guy, and his playing on Appetite For Destruction was second to none, and that sound he made on it defined that whole generation's sound."

The pair met up after their managers suggested they try playing together, and to hear Maroulis tell it, they became fast friends, which has led to an upcoming live debut at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on May 10th, and then a tour of Australia in late May with plans for summer festival appearances and a longer fall tour. "It quickly reminded me that I was playing in a room with someone from GN'R, which was humbling, for sure," Maroulis says about the pair's first sessions together.

Or, as Adler terms it: "Let me just fucking tell you something... this guy Constantine, who I call 'Casanova'... he came up to New York and I'm like 'oh my God, I got this great rock and roll singer!' I'm finally working with a real superstar again," says Adler, 53, who was famously booted from GN'R in 1990 due to his addiction issues, which plagued him for years; Maroulis says Adler has been clean for five years. "I call him 'Casanova" because he's so goddamn sexy," Adler shouts in his signature excited, slightly slurred voice. "Because he dresses so nice. I wish I was his size so I could double my wardrobe! ... He flew up to New York and within five minutes I wanted to kick his fuckin' ass! And within 10 minutes I fell in love with him!"

Adler adds, "Guns N' Roses are the biggest rock band in the fuckin' world now, and since the guys don't want me to play with them and I love these songs and I'm so proud of them ... now I finally have a singer who can compete with the young Axl Rose." Only Adler, known for his easy laughter and irreverent nature, can't help interjecting a good-natured dig at his former frontman. "Axl is Axl and Casanova is fuckin' Casanova. ... You do the greatest job at being yourself [to Maroulis]. That's all I want. Also, his name isn't 'asshole' it's Axl. It sounds like you're saying 'asshole,' but it's Axl."

