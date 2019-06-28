Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Hospitalized With Non-Life Threatening Injuries After Stabbing Himself

On June 27th, TMZ reported that original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler was rushed to the hospital after stabbing himself at his home. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ someone at Adler's Los Angeles home called 911 shortly after 6:30 Thursday night to report someone had stabbed themselves. When cops and paramedics arrived, they discovered it was Adler who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach.

TMZ sources say Adler was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else is suspected to have been involved in the incident.

Adler was recently added to the KISS Kruise IX, which sails October 30th to November 4th, 2019, from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Get ready to rock and roll all night! A ship full of incredible shows with these amazing artists awaits: KISS, The Darkness, Bruce Kulick, Steven Adler, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Bob Schneider, The New Roses, Royal Bliss, The Dead Deads, Jake J And The Killjoys, and Simply Queen, with more to be announced.

The KISS Kruise IX theme has been announced: Rock n' Roll Legacy. Over the years KISS has created a legacy that is not only undeniable but recognized all over the world. Book your room today and celebrate the KISS Legacy at sea!