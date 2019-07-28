Former GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist DJ ASHBA - "AXL ROSE Has A Ton Of Brilliant Songs That Have Never Been Released"

Sixx: A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba, who played in Guns N' Roses from 2009 - 2015, was recently interviewed by Vegas Junkeez. In the video below, he talks about playing in GN'R, meeting his wife, as well as his new project, Pyromantic.

Check out "Sweet Child O' Mine" from the 2014 DVD, Appetite For Democracy - featuring DJ Ashba on guitar - filmed live at The Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas.