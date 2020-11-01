Former GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist GILBY CLARKE On His Relationship With AXL ROSE - "He Invited Me To Play With The Band When They Got Back Together; If He Had A Problem With Me, He Wouldn't Have Invited Me"

Former Guns N' Roses manager Doug Goldstein recently joined the Appetite For Distortion podcast for a closer look into the GNR live album, Live Era '87-'93. He also answers fan-submitted questions. Check out the interview below.

On guitarist Gilby Clarke being fired in 1994

Goldstein: "Gilby still believes that Axl (Rose) was the bad guy who threw him out of the band, and all I can say is that Axl, from the beginning of Gilby being hired, said, 'Once the tour's over, guys, that's it for Gilby, because I want to take this in a different direction...' They all knew it, yet particularly Slash - and to a great extent Duff (McKagan) as well - were telling Gilby, 'We're going to keep you around, we're going to keep you around.' And Axl stayed consistent: 'I've always said it, once it's over, it's over!' It was pretty unfair to Axl that he took the heat for shitcanning Gilby when that really wasn't the case at all.

Maybe they really wanted Gilby to stay in the band, but they certainly weren't very vocal about it to Axl at all. They didn't put it this way, they didn't stick up for Gilby when it came time for Axl to say, 'That's it, we got to go in a different direction.' There was no conversation about, 'But, wait, we love him and he's got to be here.' None of that."

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's Justin Beckner, Clarke addressed Goldstein's comments.

Clarke: "Well, I will comment on it. But look, Axl was the guy who threw me out of the band. That's a fact. There have been a lot of statements after the fact, but I can only comment on things that Axl spoke to me. I'm not going to go through hearsay about things that have been written on message boards or anything like that, I'm only going by what he said to me. And Axl very much wanted me in the writing process. I know that has been spoken about afterward and why he changed his mind, I don't know. But I know that I was going to be in the writing process of that record.

Axl and I do not have a bad relationship. I mean, I haven't spoken to him in a long time, we were never close, but while we were in the band together, we did talk quite a bit. He would call me on the phone and we had some very nice conversations about music and the future of the band and all that kind of stuff. Also, I may have felt that maybe he had something against me during all these years, but you know, he invited me to come to play with the band when the band got back together. So obviously if he had a problem with me, he would not have invited me. I don't know what Doug is talking about."

UG: Is that door between you and Guns open at this point?

Clarke: "Oh yeah, always. Always. But you know, no matter what, I have respect for the band. I've always thought that even after I wasn't in the band, I always paid the band their respect. I never took it for what it was or what it wasn't but I always tried to treat those years with respect. I never try to put the band down or try to gain from that. But if it ever came up, I'd have to see what the situation is. Just like before when people asked me and I said, yeah I would absolutely be a guest. But that situation didn't work out for me at that time.

There's also something else that's in the back of my mind. When the band was going through changes and we were in flux, Axl did have that idea of three guitars a long time ago and I think I was maybe the only one who was adamant in saying that was a bad idea. I just thought - you have Slash. You have a rhythm guitar player that accentuates Slash, but Slash is the sound of the band. If you put three in there, you take away one of the great things about that band."

