Former Hit Parader Editor Jim Delehant Passes; Worked With AC/DC, JIMMY PAGE, FOREIGNER, ROSE TATTOO As A&R At Atlantic

According to The Hollywood Reporter Jim Delehant, a former writer and editor at Hit Parader magazine and longtime A&R director at Atlantic Records, died Tuesday in Kingston, New York, of complications of a stroke and heart failure, a family spokesperson said. He was 80.

Delehant served as vice president, director of A&R at Atlantic/ATCO Records from 1968-81, an era in which the label group became an industry powerhouse.

At Atlantic, Delehant was associated with acts including AC/DC, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Foreigner, Jimmy Page and Ringo Starr (pictured above).

His tenure also overlapped with the proliferation of custom labels through Atlantic including Swan Song (Led Zeppelin, Bad Company), RSO (Bee Gees, Eric Clapton) and Asylum (Eagles, Jackson Browne).

After Greenberg exited Atlantic in 1980 to form Mirage with his brother, Bob, Delehant joined them a year later as director of A&R/producer. Acts for which he was responsible included Gary Moore and Whitesnake. He retired in 1989.

Donations in his memory can be made to Ulster County Hospice in Kingston.



Read more at The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo credit: Jim Delehant Facebook page.