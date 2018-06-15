Former HONEYMOON SUITE Keyboardist ROB PREUSS Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Racing After Midnight; Plays Through Entire Album (Video)
Canuck rockers Honeymoon Suite released thier third album, Racind After Midnight, on March 8th, 1988. Former keyboardist Rob Preuss, who was with the band between 1986 and 1989, recently streamed a full playthrough of the album in celebration of the album's 30th Anniversary.
Back in September 2017, Honeymoon Suite Honeymoon Suite released a lyric video for the song "1986", taken from their new Hands Up EP. Check it out below.
The tracklist for Hands Up is as follows:
"Hands Up"
"Like The Stars"
"Never Was A Forever"
"Market Square"
"One Step Closer"
"Hey Deanna"
"1986"
"Burning In Love" (live)
"New Girl Now" (live)