Former JOURNEY Frontman STEVE PERRY Discusses Retreating From The Music Industry - "I Had Lost My Passion For The Music That I Had Loved So Much"; Video

Iconic singer-songwriter Steve Perry released his highly-anticipated album, Traces, last week via Fantasy Records. In this new video interview with Billboard, Steve discusses returning to music after taking a long break, his new album, and more.

Traces is available now to order on CD, digital download and 180-gram vinyl here. Signed and exclusive bundles can be found here.

Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin’"

"We’re Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin’"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

"We’re Still Here" video:

"No More Cryin’" video:

"No Erasin’" video: