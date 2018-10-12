Former JOURNEY Frontman STEVE PERRY Discusses Retreating From The Music Industry - "I Had Lost My Passion For The Music That I Had Loved So Much"; Video
October 12, 2018, an hour ago
Iconic singer-songwriter Steve Perry released his highly-anticipated album, Traces, last week via Fantasy Records. In this new video interview with Billboard, Steve discusses returning to music after taking a long break, his new album, and more.
Traces is available now to order on CD, digital download and 180-gram vinyl here. Signed and exclusive bundles can be found here.
Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).
Tracklisting:
"No Erasin’"
"We’re Still Here"
"Most Of All"
"No More Cryin’"
"In The Rain"
"Sun Shines Gray"
"You Belong To Me"
"Easy To Love"
"I Need You"
"We Fly"
"We’re Still Here" video:
"No More Cryin’" video:
"No Erasin’" video: