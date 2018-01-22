Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING On The Passing Of Drummer DAVE HOLLAND - "I Will Cherish The Many Gigs We Played Together"

"It is with deep regret that I have to accept the sudden and unexpected news that Dave Holland has passed away," says former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing. "Dave was a solid friend in life and solid musician both on the stage and in the studio; I will cherish the many gigs we played together and the albums that we made and I will always be grateful to the indelible contribution that Dave gave to Judas Priest. My sincere condolences to all of Dave’s loved ones, family and friends, and to all of the fans that so much appreciated Dave’s musical ability and his life’s work. R.I.P. Dave."

Spanish newspaper El Progreso is reporting that former Trapeze / Judas Priest drummer Dave Holland (pictured at left above) passed away last Tuesday (January 16th) at the age of 69.

Holland was a member of Judas Priest from 1979 - 1989 and appeared on many of the band's classic albums including British Steel, Point Of Entry, Screaming For Vengeance, and Defenders Of The Faith. He was replaced by Scott Travis. Dave Holland was also a founding member of Trapeze, alongside Glenn Hughes.

According to El Progreso, Holland had been living in the secluded Lamas de Campos community in the mountainous Fonsagrada area of Lugo in northwest Spain. He died at University Hospital Lucus Augusti de Lugo, and his remains were cremated. His cause of death is yet to be revealed.