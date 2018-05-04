Former KAMELOT Frontman ROY KHAN Talks Controversial Departure, Weighs In On Vocalist TOMMY KAREVIK, Comments On CONCEPTION Reunion

Former Kamelot vocalist Roy Khan, who left the band in April 2011, resurfaced in April 2018 with a solo song called "For All". That reappearance was followed by the news that he has reunited with his former Conception bandmates Tore Østby, Ingar Amlien and Arve Heimdal, who releaed four albums between 1989 and 1998. They have launched a Pledge Music campaign to support Conception's efforts in making a new album.

Roy Khan: "It's great to be back together, the strong bond we have makes for a great foundation for creativity. We can’t wait to present our new music which we feel shows development but still bears the signature of Conception."

Tore Østby: "I can only agree with Roy; I think it’s been a surprising experience for all of us to meet each other musically again and find where this work has taken us."

Khan recently spoke with SpazioRock about his controversial departure from Kamelot, offered his thoughts on his succesor Tommy Karevik, and commented on the Conception reunion. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

Q: What was the hardest aspect of the end of your long relationship with Kamelot?



Khan: "I'd rather ask 'What was not hard about it?' Leaving the other guys behind at the top of our career sucked. Saying farewell to all the attention and all the money sucked. Disappointing collaborators and fans all over the world sucked. Getting hate mail from people who had no idea sucked. Not being able to do what I love the most sucked. The list is pretty much endless...yet it is the best decision I have ever made."



Q: Have you listened to their latest release?



Khan: "Yes I have. I really like some of their new stuff. Sounds classical Kamelot in my ears, and Tommy is a great singer."



Q: Was there any special event that triggered your desire to be part of a band again or it was something that had been growing inside of you for a while? Any sort of nostalgia for the early days with Conception, in the '90s, when things were easier perhaps?



Khan: "I have been working as a teacher and at a church the last years...all good, but I guess it's time to get back to what I do best; writing, composing and of course singing. There was no special event that triggered it. Tore and the other guys have all been good friends all these years, and the reunion of Conception slowly came into realization as we talked about it."



Q: Who was the first of you guys to push the reunion idea froward?



Khan: "Tore and Arve approached me with some ideas for songs. The ball kept rolling to the point we're at today; with a campaign at Pledgemusic.com. This campaign will determine what happens next, so I urge people who'd like us back in the biz to support this full force."

