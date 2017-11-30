Former KISS Guitarist VINNIE VINCENT - "I Have Nothing But The Fondest Of Memories Working With GENE SIMMONS And PAUL STANLEY"

In response to a recent interview with The Aquarian Weekly, in which Gene Simmons said that he would never work with former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent again, Vinnie has issued the following statement to Three Sides Of The Coin:

"I love and respect Gene Simmons like a brother, and have nothing but the fondest of memories working with him and Paul Stanley. Ours was a very special chemistry. We made one hell of a great band, and the magic we made together is timeless.

"I am proud of our work and the songs we wrote that appeared on the Creatures Of The Night, Lick It Up and Revenge albums that became KISS classics, and are staples of their live shows to this day. We brought happiness to the fans with performances and songs that will live on.

"I am appearing in person at the Atlanta KISS Expo to celebrate KISS, embrace their music and our time, and share goodwill with the fans. And for all of the above, I wish both Gene and Paul nothing but the best."

Watch the Three Sides Of The Coin crew discuss the situation below:

As mentioned, Vinnie Vincent has been announced as the featured guest for the Atlanta Kiss Expo 2018, taking place January 19th - 20th in Atlanta, GA. A video trailer can be found below.

This will mark Vinnie Vincent’s first public appearance in almost 20 years. He will be signing autographs and taking photos during a special VIP Meet & Greet on Friday, January 19th, then again at the Atlanta KISS Expo on Saturday, January 20th.

For more details head to lakissexpo.com. Various packages are available, and can be ordered at this location.