Former LEATHERWOLF Frontman MICHAEL OLIVIERI Looks Back On Early Days, Talks New Project M.O.B. (Audio)

In the latest episode of the 80’s Glam Metalcast, former Leatherwolf vocalist Michael Olivieri (now fronting M.O.B.) talks about his new album, Love Is Contagious and revisits the classic Leatherwolf albums.

On the forthcoming M.O.B. album:

"It's a soulful record. It's not heavy metal, it's rock and kind of a throwback to some of the '70s records and influences I grew up on like Pink Floyd, eagles, The Beatles, Trower. I wrote a bunch of songs that hit home with me and I have a great bandthat helped me put all this together."

On Leatherwolf’s Facebook post about his departure, which claimed it was "due to disagreements over the band’s musical direction, as well as business and personal issues...":

"I think the direction portion of that isn’t a totally true statement. I wanted to do what we’ve always done. I wanted to be what Leatherwolf has always been. If you look at our catalog... we had 'The Way I Feel' on Street Ready, 'Gypsies and Thieves', 'Princess of Love', 'Share A Dream'... not only hardcore metal made up our ingredients. What made us special in my opinion was that we could take from different styles and influences, and that’s what created Leatherwolf. I don’t think we were a predictable band. We weren’t heavy enough for the thrashers and too heavy for the glam crowd. I have great memories and I wish the guys in Leatherwolf the best. There’s no animosity or hard feelings."

On their 1987 self-titled album:



"The production was a little over the top, but it was what it needed to be for the time. The single 'The Calling' was our attempt to do something more simple."

On the hair metal vibe on Street Ready:



"We wrote that record in the van on tour across America. That album was written on the streets and that’s where that vibe came from. Overall, I thought that was a very strong album."

On if he’s done with Leatherwolf:

"I’ll never say never. They have a new singer and they are working on a new album and I wish them the best."

Olivieri was a member of Leatherwolf from 1981–1992, 1999–2004, and from 2007–2019.