Former LORDI Bassist SAMER "OX" ELNAHHAL Releases Debut Solo Album Supernova Kill Road

Former Lordi bassist Samer Elnahhal, who went by the stage name Ox, has released his debut solo album Supernova Kill Road on all digital platforms, and in CD format. A vinyl edition is now also available for purchase through his official social media pages and Bandcamp. The album is available for streaming below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://samerelnahhal.bandcamp.com/album/supernova-kill-road" href="https://samerelnahhal.bandcamp.com/album/supernova-kill-road">Supernova Kill Road by Samer Elnahhal</a>

Tracklist:

"Psycho Inn Cafe"

"Parasite"

"Jupiter City"

"I'm on a Mission"

"The Beauty of Two Worlds"

"Boom House"

"Boogie Town"

"As She Loves You to Death"

"Man in the Shadows"

"Absinthe Romance"

Go to Elnahhal's official Facebook page here.

Elnahhal joined Lordi in 2005 and performed as Ox until August 23rd, 2019. He played his final show with Lordi at the Reload festival in Sulingen, Germany.