Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Confirms Two NAMM 2017 Performances
January 1, 2017, 42 minutes ago
Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young, the host of online radio show Music Without Boundaries, has checked in with the following update:
"NAMM Jam news! Just confirmed two performances thus far during NAMM week in Cali...
1) The Venice Beach Bar Post-NAMM Acoustic Jam with Mitch Malloy & Friends. Also appearing, Ben Woods and Luis E. Villegas. Hoping to be demo-ing the new ElectroPhonic Innovations revolutionary guitar! January 22nd.
2) Throwing down some Judas Priest - two of their most 'kick arse' tunes - at the beautiful Yost Theater on January 18th. Rush tribute band headlining that night.
More NAMM week stuff inculding Jeff Young's Music Without Boundaries Radio Show, live from NAMM, details TBA - Stay tuned. Check out the NAMM show here."
Young is now offering guitar lessons via Skype. Details are available below.