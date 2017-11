Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has posted the video below, performing Randy Rhoads’ guitar solo from the Ozzy Osbourne track, “Diary Of A Madman”. The footage was recorded live in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Also featured in the clip are Joel Hoekstra (acoustic guitar), Michael Devin (vocals), Rudy Sarzo (bass), Brian Tichy (drums), and Stephen LeBlanc (keyboards).