Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Posts "Funky-Flamenco" Rehearsal Video

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has checekd in with the following:

"If you're down for sum funk or flamenco or funky-flamenco, you just might enjoy this lil original ditty... 'Imágenes de Cádiz' (music by Jeff Young) - new original rehearsal."

Young recently posted a previously unreleased original song called "Big Star" featuring King's X frontman Dug Pinnick and ex-Hydrogyn singer Julie Westlake. Check it out below.