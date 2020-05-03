Former MEGADETH Guitarist MARTY FRIEDMAN Posts Home Jams Version Of "Self Pollution"

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has released a lockdown "Home Jams" version of his 2017 song "Self Pollution", taken from Wall Of Sound. Shot in quarantine in Japan and the US, the clip features Friedman, Jordan Ziff (guitars), Kiyoshi (bass) and Anup Sastry (drums). Check it out below.

On April 18th, Friedman held an Instagram Live chat, which can be viewed below. Along with peforming, Friedman answered fan questions and discussed the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.