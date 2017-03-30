Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED On Decision To Disband NEWSTED - “It Was Just Too Much Of A Load”

In a new interview with Ultimate-Guitar.com, former Metallica/Flotsam And Jetsam/Voivod bassist Jason Newsted discusses the reason he decided to disband his group, Newsted, who were active from October 2012 until early 2014.

“There was a couple things that were very good and then a couple things were very bad,” says Jason. “When it came down to the money stuff and just having to wear all the hats and doing the writing, singing, playing and paying for everything, it was just too much of a load.

“The good things that happened were the shows came off very well and was received very well. The European stuff was fantastic and I got a couple good opportunities opening for Iron Maiden at Sonisphere and the Download Festivals.

“Those were wonderful - respect being shown that I couldn't have maybe predicted. We got respect from the generations of bands that followed Metallica and Voivod and people we taught without knowing it."

