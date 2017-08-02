Former METALLICA Producer FLEMMING RASMUSSEN Weighs In On Hardwired...To Self Destruct - "I Really Like That One; It Almost Sounds Like The Stuff We Did"

Producer Flemming Rasmussen, who worked with the band on Ride The Lightning (1984), Master Of Puppets (1986) and ...And Justice for All (1988) recently guested on the Alphabetallica Podcast and offered his thoughts on Metallica's controversial St. Anger album, Death Magnetic, and Hardwired...To Self Destruct. Check out the interview below.

On July 16th, Team Warner Music Canada presented the mighty Metallica with awards for Hardwired...To Self Destruct, which has produced four Top 10 hits on Canadian rock radio. Canada is the first country in the world to reach platinum and double-platinum certifications.

Warner Music Canada: "This band, crew and management team are simply the best in the business to work with."

Metallica’s WorldWired tour in support of their new album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, landed in Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre on July 16th. The band have released this short recap video thanking their fans.

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira