Former MÖTLEY CRÜE A&R Exec TOM ZUTAUT Reflects On The Dirt Biopic - "They Were Willing To Push Anything As Deep And Dark As It Could Possibly Go"

Tom Zutaut had a good thing going, far from the maddening crowd of the Sunset Strip. The Illinois-born A&R man, who signed Guns N’ Roses and Mötley Crüe in the ‘80s, was living in the Blue Ridge Mountains east of Nashville, writing for television, working on various projects, and helping musician friends out, all in relative peace, reports Katherine Turman of Billboard

However, all that changed in late March. Thanks to the March 21st release of The Dirt on Netflix, a film version of Neil Strauss’s 2001 biography on Mötley Crüe, which features Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson playing Zutaut, the low-key and affable former label exec has a full voicemail inbox, and is busy juggling interview requests and business propositions.

Billboard caught up with Zutaut for a Q&A session; an excerpt follows:

How has your life changed since The Dirt came out on Netflix?

"My social media has just blown up. Within days of the movie opening, I had 2,000 requests in a few days. It's actually all been really good. I was worried a little bit about what people might think of Pete Davidson's portrayal of me, but the spin has been so good. When he first got the part, I didn't really know who he was, and my younger brother was like, 'Oh, this is a big deal.' I don’t watch Saturday Night Live, but what I've learned is that people seem to feel real good after seeing him portray me. Everything in my life is on fire, because they like what they see in the movie and they want to ask me questions. People want to get to know me, they want more stories and all that stuff."

Are you talking about your family and friends, or strangers?

"I'm talking about strangers, meaning the new generation of people who are finding out about this era of music through the movie. And a lot of my colleagues from back in the day. If we’re talking about my family, their only real comment has been that they wished there were more scenes like the last one, which is where "I" give Nikki Sixx and Mötley Crüe back their masters. It’s probably that particular scene, which is Pete’s exit scene; that is the most realistic to who I was back during that time."

What has been your most-asked question by fans of the movie, and by your friends?

"The thing they want to know the most is what's accurate and what isn’t. The second-most asked question is, 'What did they leave out?' Read the book and compare the book to the movie. You might be watching, and [it] maybe doesn't quite happen that way. Or maybe the scene is an amalgamation of three or four things that happened over the course of five years, but it's all played out in one scene. So when someone asks me the question, 'Is this the way it happened?' the simple answer is pretty much 'yes' because the movie incorporates all the elements and headlines of things that actually happened."

Is there anything you’d like to add about The Dirt, or your time with the band?

"Everybody thinks Guns N’ Roses were this really dangerous band, but Guns N’ Roses actually had a moral fiber and a moral center to them. Of all the bands I worked with, Mötley Crüe were literally willing to push anything to the breaking point…I think that they were willing to push anything as deep and dark as it could possibly go, to the limits of the human psyche. If you use your imagination and understanding of that, there's a certain terror and exhilaration in a group of people that are willing to push the boundaries to the absolute limit."

After nearly two decades since its release in 2001, Mötley Crüe’s New York Times bestselling autobiography, The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band, written by Neil Strauss and published by HarperCollins, returns as a New York Times Best Seller for the week ending April 14. It landed at #6 in Nonfiction Print Paperback Best Seller and #8 in Nonfiction Combined Print and E-Book Best Sellers list.

“The Dirt by Neil Strauss and Mötley Crüe is a rock masterpiece. It’s been so great to see how both the book and the movie have worked together to inspire so much interest in the band’s music and their singular and remarkable story. And once again, the fans have spoken - this a great moment for Neil Strauss and Mötley Crüe and everyone involved in the movie!” - Lynn Grady, SVP, Publisher, Dey Street Books, HarperCollins

“The book, the music, and the movie, all at the top of the charts! HarperCollins, The Eleven Seven Label Group, the film, and Tenth Street Entertainment, taking Motley Crue to the top once again! - Allen Kovac, CEO Eleven Seven Label Group, Founder of 10th Street Entertainment, Manager, Mötley Crüe and Co-producer of The Dirt film.

The Dirt film is an unflinching and uncensored story about sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, fame, and the high price of excess, check out the trailer below. The film takes Mötley Crüe from the Sunset Strip to the world stage, and what it meant to become the world’s most notorious rock band. Early returns show the movie at 85% audience score at Rotten Tomatoes, on par with Bohemian Rhapsody’s 87% and ahead of Black Panther’s 79%.

The Dirt Soundtrack currently stands at #10 on Billboard’s Top 200, a first in over a decade. Mötley Crüe’s Greatest Hits album also returned to the Top 200 and the soundtrack landed at #3 on Billboard’s Top Album and Digital Albums chart. It’s also at #1 on Current Hard Music Albums and Rock Albums charts and, #1 on the Soundtrack Albums chart.

Upon its release, the 18-track soundtrack immediately went to #1 on the iTunes All Genres chart, ahead of the Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born Soundtracks. The cascade of success continues with 22 chart-topping singles and 7 albums on iTunes 200 across the globe and the title track, “The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)” currently at #11 on Billboard. In addition, there’s been a tremendous surge in daily streams with an increase of 8 times in average.