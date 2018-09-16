Former MUSHROOMHEAD Singer JEFFREY NOTHING Returns With Brooding New Single

Jeffrey Nothing, also known as Jeff Hatrix (born Jeffrey Lewis Hetrick), formerly the haunting voice and co-founder behind Cleveland's alterna-metal and industrial collective Mushroomhead, has resurfaced with his solo project Jeffrey Nothing (also known as Nothing). Released today is a brand new single, "Fragile Mind". The track is available now for download across all streaming platforms. The lyric video can be seen below.

Jeffrey Nothing has re-teamed up with fellow former Mushroomhead guitarist Thomas Church following their departure from the band this past March. Also appearing is former Motograter and The Browning drummer Noah "Shark" Robertson and vocalist Ian D, bassist Kahler Hatrix, among other members yet to be announced.

Produced and written by Jeffrey and Thomas Church and mixed/mastered by Joshua Wickman (Dreadcore Productions) and Matt Johnson (Revelation Studios), Nothing has again teamed up with acclaimed tattoo artist Tony Kelly to design the artwork accompanying the music.

Nothing's distinct vocals had driven Mushroomhead's frightening and extreme performance style, garnered them an enormously devoted cult following and allowed them to sell more than one million albums worldwide.

Jeff released his debut solo album, The New Psychodalia, in 2011 which included the single "Sin O' Cism". In 2013, Jeff starred in the movie 13th Sign. Jeff was also the singer of Cleveland-based thrash metal band Hatrix, as well as fronting the group Purgatory in the mid-'80s.