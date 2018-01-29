Former NEVERMORE Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS On WARREL DANE - "He Was One Of The Best Lyricists In Metal, A Fabulous Person; I'm Going To Miss Him A Lot"

Former Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis, who is now a member of Arch Enemy, recently spoke with France's Loud TV. During the interview, Loomis discussed the passing of Nevermore / Sanctuary vocalist Warrel Dane, who died on December 13th, 2017 in São Paulo, Brazil at the age 56, having suffered a heart attack.

On Sunday, January 7th, friends and family gathered at at Studio Seven in Seattle, Washington to pay tribute to Dane. TopLeft TV filmed and live videostreamed the memorial, and the full video can now be seen below.