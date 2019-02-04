Former OZZY OSBOURNE Drummer TOMMY ALDRIDGE On Hearing Guitarist RANDY RHOADS Play For The First Time - "It Scared Me To Death; It Was Life-Changing"

Miles "The Shoe" Schuman hosted the October 2018 Rock n Roll Fantasy Camp Q/A sessions with Paul Stanley, Tommy Aldridge, Rudy Sarzo, and Tommy Thayer. In this rare Q&A with Tommy Aldridge (who admits he doesn't do many interviews,) he opens up about nearly every part of his long career with Ozzy Osbourne, Black Oak Arkansas, and everything in between.

On hearing Randy Rhoads play at rehearsal for the first time

Aldridge: "It scared me to death. It was inspirational. It was life-changing, not only from a musician standpoint... the first time I met Randy, he came to a rehearsal when I was rehearsing with Gary. He was a big Gary Moore fan, as most Les Paul players are, I think. He came to our rehearsal, and that's when I met him. He was really in awe of Gary, and Gary's tone."

On working with Ozzy Osbourne after Randy Rhoads' death

Aldridge: "I kind of took on the hat of the search of trying to find someone - not to take Randy's place, because unlike most people, I don't believe that everyone is replaceable. I don't think any person is replaceable, really, because we're each individual entities and only we can deliver the message that we were put here to deliver. Randy proved that in a billion, billion ways - he just wasn't replaceable - but I was trying to find someone that would meet those mandates that we had, and trying to maintain the momentum.

I was trying to help Sharon and Ozzy out, trying to find someone, so I was flying around like crazy auditioning guitar players. We eventually found Jake E. Lee. We got Brad Gillis in to finish those shows, and there was another gentleman by the name of Bernie Tormé, who was a British Strat cat. Awesome guitar player, and really, really cool, but the exact opposite of Randy."