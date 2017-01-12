Former PANTERA / DOWN Bassist REX BROWN Streaming Snippet Of New Song “Crossing Lines”

Former Pantera and Down bassist Rex Brown is streaming a snippet of his new solo song, “Crossing Lines”, to be included on his upcoming solo debut, expected in May. Listen to the sample of “Crossing Lines” via the Loudwire Podcast below (just past the 29 min. mark):

Brown recently finished recording his debut solo album in Nashville. He spoke with Eddie Trunk for Trunk Nation and commented on how the new album got started.

“I went to NAMM last year, and I have a really good friend, this songwriter, Lance Harvill; a great songwriter and just killer guitar player, and we started putting together songs. It’s just one of those things, I feel free again, and the material on this is as good as anything I’ve ever done.”

About the style of the music, Brown told Metal Hammer UK: “It’s a rock and roll record. It’s not your standard fare or typical metal thing. I was always a big Zeppelin fan and even though it has its little fringes of it. It’s a new journey that sounds like anywhere from Foghat to old Tom Waits. I’m a child of the '70s and I love those kind of songs.”

Brown, who left Down in 2011, released his memoir, Official Truth, 101 Proof: The Inside Story Of Pantera, in 2013.