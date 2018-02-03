Former PRIMAL FEAR Drummer RANDY BLACK Behind The Kit On New STRIKER Album

Canadian bashers Striker have checked in with the following update:

"Well! We're almost finished the new album. We'd like to give a huge shout out to none other than Mr. Randy Black for rocking the drums on this one! He is a monster drummer, and is actually from our hometown. Our drummer took a spill in the summer, then shot two music videos... then toured North America. Apparently the doctor thought that was a bad idea, so he's recovering and will be ready for the next tour!

More album details coming soon. Thanks again Randy for the killer job!"

Randy Black comments:

"As I mentioned in an earlier post, this forthcoming Striker CD is full of great songs that will be sure to slay all Striker fans. It was my pleasure to step in for Adam Brown while he’s taking the time to properly heal. Get well soon buddy and best of luck to you and the rest of the Striker guys!"

For those metalheads unfamiliar with Striker:

Black (ex-Annihilator), who now lives in Germany, recently checked in with the following update:

"I am very happy to announce my new teaching position at Europe’s largest and leading contemporary music college, BIMM Berlin! This is a great addition to my continuing touring and recording activities."

Check out Black's BIMM profile here.

Black recently posted the following message:

"Annihilator fans! I've been recording my own drum tracks recently and decided to re-visit a song I recorded in 1996. I originally co-wrote and recorded this song 'Refresh The Demon' with Jeff Waters. This is how I would approach it today. No triggers, no samples, no quantizing, no replacing. Cheers."

Drum Kit: Pearl Masters Premium Legend, Scarlet Red Burst finish with Black Chrome Hardware

12 & 13 rack toms, 14 & 16 floor toms and 18 gong/floor tom

Snare - 5.5 X 14 Free floating Brass

Cymbals - Sabian:

- 2 X 18 and 2 X 19” HHX-xplosion Crashes

- 2 X HH Power Bell Rides

- 14” Vault Hi-Hats and 14” AAX V-Hats

- 2 X 19” Paragon Chinas and 21” Holy China

Drum Heads - Aquarian:

- Kicks-Super Kick 10 & Resonator

- Snr. - Jack Dejohnette

- Toms - Response 2

Drum Sticks: Wincent RBSCB signature model - black

Recorded and mixed with the Presonus StudioLive RML16AI mixer and Studio One Pro software.