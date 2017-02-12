Former SAIGON KICK / SKID ROW Drummer PHIL VARONE Joins RED DRAGON CARTEL

Drummer Phil Varone (ex-Saigon Kick, ex-Skid Row) has checked in with the following update:

"Everyone has been asking me why I'm rehearsing in P.A. Well, I'm very happy and proud to announce that I'm the new drummer for Red Dragon Cartel featuring Jake E Lee, Anthony Esposito and Darren James Smith . We have been rehearsing material for the new record and begin recording next week. We will be touring in fall, so I will finally see all of you out there this year!"

Red Dragon Cartel has also checked in with the following update:

"Jake E Lee's Red Dragon Cartel officially welcomes Phil Varone as our new drummer. He's with us now in the studio working on our next album. It's gonna be awesome!"

