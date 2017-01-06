Former SISTER SIN Vocalist LIV SIN To Release “Let Me Out” Single Next Friday

Former Sister Sin vocalist Liv "Sin" Jagrell will release her debut solo single, "Let Me Out”, on, of all days, Friday the 13th. 13 could stand for the number of years Liv spent kicking ass in her previous band Sister Sin, 13 can also, of course, stand for evil.

The track was produced by longtime U.D.O. bassist Fitty Wienhold. with Liv's new album due in early 2017 via the Swedish label Despotz Records. The as-yet-untitled effort is being co-produced by longtime Accept and U.D.O. member Stefan Kaufmann.

Liv says of the collaboration: "I'm truly excited to work with Stefan! He is an incredible musician and a longtime metal hero. I think he can bring that extra bit to my music with his lifelong experience in both Accept and U.D.O."

Kaufmann adds: "When Liv called me and asked to produce her new project together with Fitty, of course I said yes! Liv has talent, and I am sure it will be a blast."

From the gutters of south Sweden, Jagrell emerged as a major force as the vocalist for hard rockers Sister Sin. Throughout their 13-year career, Sister Sin sold thousands of albums and toured the world with high-profile tours supporting the likes of Slayer and King Diamon on the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, as well as being a part of the Revolver magazine "Hottest Chicks In Metal" tour. Sister Sin toured relentlessly for over a decade across Europe and North America garnering an intensely loyal following of rockers that craved the band’s aggressive and melodic brand of hard rock.

When Sister Sin called it quits at the end of 2015, Liv knew that she had much more to give to her fans. From this, Liv Sin was born. Liv's new music shows the power, sexiness, and attitude that she is known for.

Liv says: "For me, it has never been an option to stop singing. I live for the stage and for my fans. I still miss Sister Sin, but I am very excited to work on my own project, and I can promise it will not be some soft pop rock. This is going to be metal deluxe, because that's who I am!"

Liv Sin offers a modernized hard rock sound to take Liv into her next phase, a sound that is destined to please both new fans and her longtime fans of Sister Sin.

Liv recently told East Texas Music Scene about the end of Sister Sin: "There are no hard feelings, but the parting wasn't exactly mutual. Neither me nor Dave [Sundberg, drums] wanted to end the band. We totally understand that not everyone felt that way and you can't force people to play with you. So it was probably for the best before something got infected 'cause of people touring even if they were too burnt out from it."