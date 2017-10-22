Former SLAUGHTER Drummer BLAS ELIAS Joins TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

Former Slaughter drummer Blas Elias, who now performs with Blue Man Group, has been tapped to perform with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's West Coast troupe this winter, headed up by Savatage guitarist Al Pitrelli and Savatage bassist Johnny Lee Middleton. Elias' first show will be on November 16th at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, IA.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced that they will hit the road again this winter to perform The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and More!

"We appreciate the loyalty our fans have shown us throughout the years and we want to make sure you know how dedicated we are to you and the traditions we have created together.

We are looking forward to seeing everyone this touring season!"

2017 Winter Tour

The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More

November

16 - Erie, PA - Erie Insurance Arena - 4:00 PM 8:00 PM

16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid-America Center - 7:30 PM

17 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena - 8:00 PM

18 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

18 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

19 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - 2:30 PM 7:00 PM

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - World Arena - 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena - 4:00 PM 8:00 PM

22 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena - 7:30 PM

24 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

24 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena - 7:30 PM

25 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

25 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena - 3:30 PM 8:00 PM

26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

26 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena - 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

29 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - 7:30 PM

29 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center - 7:30 PM

30 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena - 7:30 PM

30 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena - 7:30 PM

December

1 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - 3:30 PM 8:00 PM

1 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - 3:30 PM 8:00 PM

2 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

2 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena - 3:30 PM 7:30 PM

3 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena - 3:30 PM 8:00 PM

6 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Coliseum - 7:30 PM

6 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center - 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

7 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - 7:30 PM

7 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena - 7:00 PM

8 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM 8:00 PM

8 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena - 8:00 PM

9 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

9 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

10 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum - 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena - 3:00 PM 7:00 PM

13 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - 7:30 PM

13 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Arena - 7:30 PM

14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 7:30 PM

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:30 PM

15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - 3:30 PM 8:00 PM

15 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center - 8:00 PM

16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

16 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

17 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - 7:30 PM

20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center - 7:30 PM

21 - Cincinnati, OH - US Bank Arena - 4:00 PM 8:00 PM

21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 3:30 PM 8:00 PM

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - 3:30 PM 8:00 PM

23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

23 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center - 3:30 PM 8:00 PM

26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

26 - St Louis, MO - Scottrade Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

27 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

28 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

29 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

29 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

30 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM

30 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM 8:00 PM