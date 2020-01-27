Former STRATOVARIUS Guitarist TIMO TOLKKI Signs New Management Deal, Gearing Up To Enter The Studio With New Band INFINITE VISIONS

Highly acclaimed guitarist Timo Tolkki (ex-Stratovarius, Avalon, Revolution Renaissance, Symfonia) has announced that he has signed a new personal management deal with CEA, who will oversee all of Tolkki's musical endeavors. CEA principal Eric Cerda stated: "We are very pleased to add Timo Tolkki to our management roster. He is such a legendary name in the power metal world, having written classic albums such as Episode, Visions, Destiny, and Infinite with Stratovarius, The Land Of New Hope with Avalon, and Revolution Renaissance's New Era. We look forward to working with Timo as he pens many more classics with his new band, Infinite Visions!"

In February Tolkki will enter Stable-Studios Audio & Video Factory in Prague, Czech Republic to begin recording the debut album of his new band, Timo Tolkki's Infinite Visions. The line-up includes vocalist Michael Vescera (ex-Yngwie, ex-Loudness, Animetal USA, Obsession) and drummer Alex Holzwarth (Rhapsody, Sieges Even, Avantasia), with the names of the keyboardist and bassist soon being revealed. Holzwarth starts tracking drums on February 8, with the album recordings scheduled to be completed on February 28. Thereafter the finished album will be presented to suitable labels worldwide for licensing.

The album will have 12 tracks, including "Dangerous", a song that Tolkki wrote for the new Stratovarius album that the band decided not to use. Some other working titles include "Voice Of Tomorrow" and "Master Of Hell, Slave Of Heaven".

Infinite Visions have tours already booked for later this year, including Latin America in July and Japan in November.

Photo by Omar Munguia