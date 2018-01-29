Former SUFFOCATION Guitarist GUY MARCHAIS Diagnosed With Cancer; GoFundMe Page Launched

Former Suffocation guitarist Guy Marchais - who played on the albums Souls To Deny (2004), Suffocation (2006), Blood Oath (2009) and Pinnacle Of Bedlam (2013) - has been diagnosed with cancer. Emily Parks has launched a GoFundMe page for Marchais, "Fighting For Guy", hoping to raise $100,00. Current donations total $6,488.

A fundraiser description states: "On January 19th, 2018, we found out that Guy Marchais was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a blood cancer effecting the body’s immune system and lymph nodes. This comes just 80 days after his niece was diagnosed with the same exact thing. Although not genetic, lighting struck twice in our family. I’m calling to everyone to donate what you can. Even with health insurance, bills are piling up in the thousands. There are many more tests to be done before starting his treatment plan on February 5th, which includes chemo and possibly radiation. Our family is struggling and could really use your help."

Says Guy: "I would like to thank everybody for their donations. This means so much to me and will be a huge help. I appreciate and love each and everyone of you very much, thank you."

Find the GoFundMe page here.