Former SUPERJOINT RITUAL Guitarist MARZI MONTAZERI, Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Frontman TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Team Up For New EP

Vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens (Beyond Fear, Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Yngwie Malmsteen) and guitarist Marzi Montazeri (Superjoint Ritual, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals) have teamed up to record a six-song EP, The Uprising. It will be released on June 23rd through Montazeri's own Crunchy Western Records imprint.

The tracklist is as follows:

"11"

"Monster Within"

"The Uprising"

"Without Warning"

"Who Is Alive"

"Viento Del Espíritu"

Montazeri comments on how the partnership cane to be:

"A while ago I was asked to play a couple of solos on the Judas Priest tribute album Hell Bent Forever and the track was 'Exciter'. When I arrived, Tim was walking out of the vocal booth for the evening. I was blown away by his performance and personality. He's a super-cool and funny dude. So when it came to this EP where I knew I wanted a powerful metal vocalist, I just made a call to him and here we are with some original music."

Pre-order The Uprising EP here.

Photo by Wilkinson Image & Design