Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH Launches New Band RESIST & BITE

Former Tesla guitarist Tommy Skeoch has a new band, Resist & Bite. He has teamed up with vocalist Nathan Utz (ex-Lynch Mob), guitarist Steve Stokes, bassist Brian Powell, and drummer David Parks.

Skeoch has posted the fiollowing update:

"Ok y’all here it is: Resist & Bite. Very excited about this band. Been working with the band now about a year: Brian Powell, Dave Parks, Steve Stokes, and our amazing singer Nathen Utz has been with us the last five months. We've got almost 17 songs already.

Working a label as we speak and gonna start doin' shows this summer Fully pumped !!!

See ya all out there soon ...."

Check out the band's official Facebook page here.

Skeoch joined Tesla in 1984 and left in 1994, returning in 1995 and then again from 2000 – 2006. He eventually left the band for good to spend time with family and deal with substance abuse issues.