Former TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Violinist ANN PHOEBE's Project AVA To Support ANATHEMA In Europe And UK

Former Trans-Atlantic Orchestra violinist Anna Phoebe has checked in with the following update:

"Hello hello!

I’m super excited to announce that AVA will be supporting the incredible Anathema on tour at the end of this month! Dates will include Lille, Tilburg, Amsterdam, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow.

AVA is a cinematic instrumental duo with myself on violin and the wonderful Aisling Brouwer on piano. We’ve released two EPs which you can download/stream on all digital platforms, and you can watch our video for 'In Motion' below.

To find out more about us, or for links to our music, visit our website at MusicOfAva.com."

Tour dates with Anathema are as follows:

September

28 - Theatre Le Splendid - Lille, France

29 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

30 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

October

1 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

3 - The Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

4 - The Mackintosh Church - Glasgow, Scotland