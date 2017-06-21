Former VICIOUS RUMORS Vocalist's PROJECT TERROR Changes Name To HEAVEN SENT

Project Terror, featuring ex-Vicious Rumors vocalist Ronnie Stixx, has checked in with the following update:

"We have decided to make a conscious decision to distance ourselves from the word terror or any misunderstanding surrounding the name Project Terror. The band does not in any way shape or form support terrorism. Heaven Sent is all about the right to rock, raising your fist, banging your head, drinking beer, and having a good time.

Currently, the new album is taking shape and will soon be done tracking some time mid-September or October, with a really cool style and direction this time around. The title of the release is called I'm A Different Kind Of Psycho."

Track listing:

"Raise Fist"

"Sex Kiss"

"Tokyo's Rising"

"I'm A Different Kind Of Psycho"

"I Can't Resist"

"Just Me And You"

"Reach For The Sky"

"I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For"

"My Last Dying Breath"

"Project Prophecy"

"Stick To Your Guns"