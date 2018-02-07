Former VINNIE VINCENT INVASION Drummer BOBBY ROCK To Release Memoir In May

Former Vinnie Vincent Invasion drummer, Bobby Rock, has announced his upcoming memoir, entitled The Boy Is Gonna Rock: A Drummer's Journey From Houston To Hollywood In Search Of Hair Metal Heaven.

Says Bobby: "This is the one many of you have been waiting for me to write: a very detailed and personal 12-chapter memoir about the entire Vinnie Vincent Invasion saga. I was originally going to release it in 2017, but then I heard about Vinnie’s impending appearance at the Atlanta Kiss Convention and decided to hold off. I didn’t want to muddy the waters in any way for Vinnie’s long-awaited return.

"We’re shooting for a May release of the new book, initially through PledgeMusic. We’ll have a lot of cool (and very rare!) VVI memorabilia, personal items, and additional BR merch available in special bundles throughout the campaign, which will kick off in March. Should be fun.

"Editing and design are all under way right now. In the meantime, there will be regular sneak previews right here at the blog. I think you guys will dig it. My early beta-readers are reporting that, “Once you start reading it, you cannot stop!” This is what every writer loves to hear!

"Again, check updates at the blog. New excerpts are already there."