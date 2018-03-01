Former WHITE EMPRESS Bassist CHELA RHEA HARPER Unleashes New SARASVATI Song "Released To Aion"

Former White Empress bassist Chela Rhea Harper has released a song with her long standing side project, Sarasvati. She has checked in with the following update:

"We began writing this song on January 31st. It's been an interesting, emotional journey... full of unexpected turns and unforeseen circumstances. It's hard to put into words where the push came from, but we decided to release this as a standalone.

This song is not a part of our upcoming album. The album process has seen many setbacks, ups, and downs. We completed recording it quite some time ago, but as fate would have it, circumstances continued to push the release date ahead. With that said, we felt it was important to share something with you now. This song has a lot of emotions attached to it. It's been a very challenging month. Creative healing is a true gift. So thank you for listening and allowing that process to happen. We hope you enjoy it too."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://sarasvatiband.bandcamp.com/track/released-to-aion" href="http://sarasvatiband.bandcamp.com/track/released-to-aion">Released to Aion by Sarasvati</a>

Music and Lyrics: Joe Waller, Chela Rhea

Clean vocals: Chela Rhea, Joe Waller

Harsh vocals: Joe Waller

Guitars/Bass: Joe Waller

Drums: Matthew Paulazzo

Mixed and Mastered: Roman Ra Arsafes

Artwork: Chela Rhea