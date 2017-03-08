Former WHITE LION Singer MIKE TRAMP Tops Danish Album Charts With Maybe Tomorrow Album

Former White Lion vocalist, Mike Tramp, has topped the Danish album sales charts (certified by IFPI). The new album, Maybe Tomorrow enters at #1 on the vinyl chart and #2 on the physical album chart.

Tramp comments: “When you succeed in music without making compromises and the audience embrace what you do, it is a match made in heaven.”

Maybe Tomorrow was recorded at Medley Studios, Copenhagen, once again with his trusted partner Soren Andersen behind the knobs and on guitar. This is now the sixth studio album in a row together with Soren Andersen.

Also similar to the Nomad album, the same band was used: Morten Hellborn - drums, Jesper Haugaard - bass. Morten Buchholtz - hammond & piano. No other people took part in creating and recording this album.

Tracklisting:

“Coming Home”

“It's Not How We Do It”

“Spring"

“Would I Lie To You"

“Rust And Dust"

“Leaving One Day"

“Time And Place"

“What More Can I Say"

“Why Even Worry At All"

“Maybe Tomorrow"

“Coming Home” video:

Mike Tramp is touring Europe extensively to support Maybe Tomorrow - he is without doubt still one of the most hard-working men in the rock’n’roll industry!