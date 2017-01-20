Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, LOUDNESS Singer Michael Vescera Launches VESCERA; Sign With Pure Steel Records

Vescera has signed a worldwide deal with Pure Steel Records.

The US/Italian connection between the well-known metal shouter Michael Vescera and the ex-Nitehawks members Mike Petrone and Frank Leone added by drummer Fabio Alessandrini will release their debut album Beyond The Fight in April via Pure Steel Records.

Lineup:

Michael Vescera (Obsession, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, ex-Loudness, Animetal USA, ex-Roland Grapow, ex-Dr Sin) – vocals

Mike Petrone (ex-Nitehawks) – guitars

Frank Leone (ex-Nitehawks) – bass

Fabio Alessandrini (Annihilator) – drums