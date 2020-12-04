FORSAKING FATE Launches Lyric Visualiser For "Souls Of Demolition"

South African melodic death groove thrash trio Forsaking Fate is back with a bang, concluding their self-titled debut EP cycle with a brutal lyric visualiser for their blistering track, "Souls Of Demolition".

Forsaking Fate is a passionate band who lives for the jam, the fans and the wild times on stage! Forsaking Fate is a passionate call to resonate within all who have been dealt a harsh or unfair hand in life… to refuse and forsake that fate, whatever it may be, and rise up against it to forge a new path!

Tracklisting:

"Prologue"

"Illusions"

"The End Of Existence"

"Retribution"

"Souls Of Demolition"

"The End Of Existence":

The lads are hard at work preparing their next EP, and were recently nominated for several South African Metal Music Awards. For additional details, visit Forsaking Fate on Facebook.