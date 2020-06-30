FORTUNE To Release The Gun’s Still Smokin’ Live CD/DVD In August; "Freedom Road" Performance Video Streaming

To celebrate the release of their then new studio album, II, Fortune traveled to Milan, Italy for the 2019 edition of the Frontiers Rock Festival to play a rare live set. A milestone performance, which happened on April 27, 2019, the set will now be released as The Gun’s Still Smokin’ Live, a CD/DVD, on August 7 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Watch a live performance of "Freedom Road" from the band's set below, and pre-order the album here.

Fortune released their self-titled debut album in 1985 on Camel/MCA Records. The album is still highly regarded today by fans of the AOR genre thanks to the soaring vocals of Larry Greene (also featured on the Top Gun soundtrack) and to the magnificent blending of the keyboards of Roger Scott Craig with Richard Fortune’s guitar and Mick Fortune's rhythmic drumming. Sadly, the band called it quits shortly after the release due to their label, Camel, going bankrupt.

The band remained silent for years and while Larry Greene and Roger Scott Craig started working together with the band Harlan Cage, the Fortune brothers started the band back up again as a trio in 2006, until a proper band reunion happened in 2016 when the band performed at Rockingham Rock Festival and - by public demand - again in 2017. These appearances led to discussions with Frontiers about a new studio album, II, which was released in 2019.

The Gun’s Still Smokin’ Live tracklisting:

"Thrill Of It All"

"Don’t Say You Love Me"

"Bad Blood"

"What A Fool I’ve Been"

"Through The Fire"

"Deep In The Heart Of The Night"

"The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter"

"Shelter Of The Night"

"Dearborn Station"

"Freedom Road"

"Freedom Road" live video:

Lineup:

Richard Fortune - Lead guitar / Vocals

Mick Fortune - Drums

L.A. Greene - Lead vocals

Ricky Rat - Bass / Vocals

Mark Nilan - Keyboards