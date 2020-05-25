FOURTH MONARCHY's Second Album Delayed Due To Border Closures

Black metal band, Fourth Monarchy, have announced that the release of their second full-length album, Nocturnal Odes Of A Wandering Spirit, has been delayed because of the international border closures. The album will now be released on November 8.

The forthcoming album manifests 13 years after the first full-length, Amphilochia, which is now considered a cult classic of the underground black metal scene. Nocturnal Odes Of A Wandering Spirit will boldly reaffirm the band’s distinctive song-writing style, marked by majestic and wrathfully epic atmospheres entwined with vehement and arcane knife-sharpened riffs.

The lyrical journey will exalt the quest of the wanderer-philosopher seeking to restore the lost wisdom of man above the emptiness of the surrounding world.

Fourth Monarchy is based between Brussels, Belgium and Venice, Italy.

Lineup:

Lohengrin (guitars)

Lord Emhyn (drums)

Fearbringer (vocals)