May 25, 2020, 15 minutes ago

FOURTH MONARCHY's Second Album Delayed Due To Border Closures

Black metal band, Fourth Monarchy, have announced that the release of their second full-length album, Nocturnal Odes Of A Wandering Spirit,  has been delayed because of the international border closures. The album will now be released on November 8.

The forthcoming album manifests 13 years after the first full-length, Amphilochia, which is now considered a cult classic of the underground black metal scene. Nocturnal Odes Of A Wandering Spirit will boldly reaffirm the band’s distinctive song-writing style, marked by majestic and wrathfully epic atmospheres entwined with vehement and arcane knife-sharpened riffs.

The lyrical journey will exalt the quest of the wanderer-philosopher seeking to restore the lost wisdom of man above the emptiness of the surrounding world.

Fourth Monarchy is based between Brussels, Belgium and Venice, Italy.

Lineup:

Lohengrin (guitars)
Lord Emhyn (drums)
Fearbringer (vocals)



