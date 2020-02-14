Fox To Broadcast Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert Featuring ALICE COOPER And QUEEN

Alice Cooper and Queen + Adam Lambert are among the acts confirmed for Fire Fight Australia, taking place on Sunday, February 16 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Fox will broadcast the event from 11 PM to midnight ET/PT on February 29 with Olivia Newton-John as host. Broadcasting for Australia programming is set to be aired lived on Sunday on Channel 7 and 7plus, Fox8 and Foxtel Go.

Fire Fight Australia will see ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park play host to international and local music icons as they unite to share one stage for Australia during its time of need.

All concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go towards these key organizations providing vital “Rescue”, “Relief and Recovery” and “Rehabilitation”: Rural and regional fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

For complete details, head here.