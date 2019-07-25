FOZZY Guitarist BILLY GREY - CHRIS JERICHO "Definitely Found Himself" As A Vocalist; Audio Interview

Fozzy guitarist Billy Grey was the guest this week on Talk Toomey with former Primer 55 bassist Joshua Toomey. Billy was asked about the current state of Fozzy, and he said they have a new single recorded. He also commented on Chris Jericho's vocals.

This begins at the 3:15 minute marks of the episode, which can be heard via the audio player below. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Toomey: Where are we at with Fozzy with the new album, with this latest tour cycle? I know that Chris is doing a ton of stuff with the AEW trying to get that up and running, so I don't know how much his time is split between Fozzy and the new wrestling venture.

Billy Grey: "With Fozzy, we're completing some songs with producer and songwriter Johnny Andrews, and the first single's done, we've just got to record, get it fully mixed and all of that. It'll be out, if I'm not mistaken, around the time we start this tour in September. We're going to be hitting it hard with that. A new record probably won't come out until 2020. We all have other things going on, too. As long as we're keeping busy it's all good."

Toomey: You were actually one of the first guests ever on the actual podcast back in the day, and you made a comment that it's hard to sell a wrestler as a rock star. You had a very good Billy-ism to talk about Jericho becoming a singer and becoming seen as a singer; not just a wrestler playing a singer. Now with the success of Judas, the album, the single, all of the songs that have been YouTube viral hits, do you feel that Jericho's become the singer he's always wanted to be?

Billy Grey: "I think he really has, and the reason being, and we've talked about this Jericho and I, is the producer who did the last record, Johnny Andrews, helped him find his voice, and helped him find his comfort zone that sounds good, that he can be comfortable and not strain himself too hard doing. I think he's definitely found himself more than ever now."

Fozzy has announced their Unleashed In The West 2019 headline tour. The U. tour, which includes special guest Jared Nichols James, starts on September 5th in Denver and wraps on September 28th in Atlanta. The band will be taking a break from the studio to tour for the first time in 2019 as they prepare for the release of their new record. Tickets are available for purchase here.

"When we got the call to join Iron Maiden on their Banc Of California Stadium show in Los Angeles, we knew two things were imminent. One, this might be the biggest show Fozzy has ever played. Two, one show isn't enough," states Chris Jericho about the tour announcement. "So we decided to head out all across the western US to spread the Fozzpel and celebrate this great time in our lives! Plus, it gets us out of the studio for a breath of fresh air...it gets a little stuffy in there sometimes when you're recording a new record! So come ROCK with us and be a part of the most energetic, electric and FUN rock n roll show in the world today. Don't miss Fozzy Unleashed In the West!!!"

Rich Ward adds, "It's been almost six months since we wrapped up our amazing 200 city tour in support of the Judas album. Since then we've been sequestered to a top secret bunker where we are writing what will become our next record. As much as we love the creative environment of the studio, there is no substitute for loud amps and the unique exchange of energy that only occurs on the big stage. In September we return to that stage, in what will be one of our biggest and boldest tours to date. Grab your helmets and dancing shoes, Fozzy is coming to town!"

See below for a list of the band's upcoming tour dates.

September

5 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

6 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Theater

7 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal

11 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crystal Bay Club Casino/Crown Room

12 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of California Stadium **

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

20 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

21 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock ^

25 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall^

26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live ^

27 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky's

28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

** supporting Iron Maiden

^ special guests Sons Of Texas