FRAGMENTUM To Support SOULFLY In Germany And France

Melodic death metallists, Fragmentum, will continue to increase their growing buzz on the road. Fresh off dates supporting Children Of Bodom in the US, the Belgian band are now set to support Soulfly in late June, with multiple dates in both Germany and in France.

The band - which is led by band members Jan Bruggeman and Gunnar Nopens - will be supporting their debut album, Pugnacity, which was released on May 10 via Into Records.

“We’re excited to announce Fragmentum will join a part of the European Soulfly tour,” says the group. “As these guys rock already for so many years, we are stirred up getting the opportunity to play as their support. Come out and let’s have a memorable party all together!”

Connected in previous metal projects Mental Shadow, Octahedron and Bellator, the members now fully represent Fragmentum, a musical, graphical and philosophical synergy. As the group explains, “We have this ‘special bond’, being able to be straight forward to each other makes it easy to take decisions, not only about music.”

Gunnar is resolute in his rhythm guitar playing, vocals, composing songs, web site development and programming, as Jan takes up the lead guitar, grunt vocals, songwriting and design. This alliance of musical creativity resulted in an EP, D!VERGE, containing three agitating songs with rousing melodies and a diverging Daft Punk cover.

“Our song ‘Losing The Balance’ is about losing faith in someone or a situation where you lose confidence it will end in a positive way. As a result of that you doubt about yourself, of what you see, what you feel or even what you think. The (second) chorus reveals the possible cause for the awkward situation you’re in. First you realise your own conscience isn’t clean, so this could be kind of revenge, but who’s that vicious tongue?”

“’Pugnacity’ is more like the inner struggle people sometimes have to deal with, than to be aggressive in a physical way. More specific, it’s the unexpected reaction you have to unexpected situations you don’t even know you are able to conjure up. It’s unpredictable. Beside this ‘struggling’ I also like to write about the natural instinct to survive. To write lyrics for a song I imagine dismal circumstances where we as humans need to find a way out.”

And soon, metalheads in France and Germany will get a chance to catch this fast-rising band live.

Dates

June

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-saal

28 - Pagney, France - Chez Paulette

29 - Toulouse, France - Rex

The Pugnacity album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Losing The Balance"

"Pugnacity"

"Attuning Life"

"Solemn Affliction"

"Undo My Crown"

"Abolished"

"Tremendously"

"Slippin' Away"

"Reckless"

"Rescinded By Mistake"

"Entangled By Pain"