France’s FRACTAL UNIVERSE Sign With Kolony Records; Debut Out In Spring
January 4, 2017, 17 minutes ago
Fractal Universe, progressive death metal band from Nancy, France, signed a deal with Kolony Records for the release of its debut full-length album, Engram Of Decline, due in the spring.
Based on Nietzsche's Thus Spoke Zarathoustra, the ten track concept album wishes to explore the history of human thought, by delivering nearly 60 minutes of the finest progressive death metal.
Engram Of Decline also features two mind blowing guest appearance by saxophonist Jørgen Munkeby (Shining) and guitarist Michael Keene (The Faceless).
Fractal Universe will embark on a European tour next April, here's the list of confirmed dates so far:
April
14 – Nilvange, France – Le Gueulard
19 – Bielsko-Biala, Poland – RudeBoy
20 – Prague, Czech Republic – Exit-Us
21 – Zug, Czech Republic – Industrie 45
22 – Cassano d’Adda, Italy – The One Metal Live
23 – Borgo Priolo, Italy – Dagda Live Club
25 – San Giovanni Lupatoto, Italy – Il Blocco Music Hall
26 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rock Box
27 – Essen, Germany – Walkabout
28 – Lodz, Poland – Rockowanie
May
27 – Audincourt, France – Le Moloco
July
23 – Tolmin, Slovenia – MetalDays Festival
September
2 – Leipzig, Germany – Bandhaus