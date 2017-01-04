France’s FRACTAL UNIVERSE Sign With Kolony Records; Debut Out In Spring

Fractal Universe, progressive death metal band from Nancy, France, signed a deal with Kolony Records for the release of its debut full-length album, Engram Of Decline, due in the spring.

Based on Nietzsche's Thus Spoke Zarathoustra, the ten track concept album wishes to explore the history of human thought, by delivering nearly 60 minutes of the finest progressive death metal.

Engram Of Decline also features two mind blowing guest appearance by saxophonist Jørgen Munkeby (Shining) and guitarist Michael Keene (The Faceless).

Fractal Universe will embark on a European tour next April, here's the list of confirmed dates so far:

April

14 – Nilvange, France – Le Gueulard

19 – Bielsko-Biala, Poland – RudeBoy

20 – Prague, Czech Republic – Exit-Us

21 – Zug, Czech Republic – Industrie 45

22 – Cassano d’Adda, Italy – The One Metal Live

23 – Borgo Priolo, Italy – Dagda Live Club

25 – San Giovanni Lupatoto, Italy – Il Blocco Music Hall

26 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rock Box

27 – Essen, Germany – Walkabout

28 – Lodz, Poland – Rockowanie

May

27 – Audincourt, France – Le Moloco

July

23 – Tolmin, Slovenia – MetalDays Festival

September

2 – Leipzig, Germany – Bandhaus