France’s WRATH FROM ABOVE Announce Beyond Ruthless Cold Debut; “Empire” Track Streaming

Wrath From Above, the Russian-themed brutal black and death metal band from Nantes, France will release their debut album Beyond Ruthless Cold on February 3rd.

Inspired by cult black metal acts talking about cold and panzers, with massive death metal parts betraying the origins of the members, their debut album Beyond Ruthless Cold is a discharge of spontaneous hatred, with overpowered blasts, and ferocious compositions.

Preorder at Apathia Records.

Tracklisting:

“Beyond Ruthless Cold (intro)”

“Prevail”

“Permafrost”

“They Came At Night”

“Storm The Sky”

“Empire”

“Scorched Ground (interlude)”

“Besieged”

“Concealed Weapons”

“World’s Burning”

“Everlast”

