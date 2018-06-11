FRANK BELLO On Upcoming ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE Full-Length Album With DAVID ELLEFSON - "We Are Really Psyched About It"

In a new interview with Glide Magazine, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello discusses Altitudes & Attitude, the project also featuring Megadeth's David Ellefson, and their upcoming full-length album.

Says Frank: "Oh yeah, Dave and I, see we both have day jobs called Anthrax and Megadeth (laughs). So we’re pretty busy but a few years back, we did a lot of bass clinics together. So Dave said to me one day, 'Why don’t we write some songs together so we can do them at these clinics?' So long story short, we did that and that turned into a three song EP [Altitudes & Attitude, 2014] with Jay Ruston, the producer, and Jeff Friedl from A Perfect Circle on drums. And it got some great traction and great reaction from people. We did a few shows but there wasn’t a lot of time cause we both had to go on our day jobs again and go on tour forever.

"So what we did was, on the side, we wrote a full-length record and recorded a full-length record and we’re coming out with it on Megaforce Records in probably January, I’m thinking right now. It’s a full record, ten or eleven songs. Me on vocals. It’s hard rock with melody really, cause we do so much metal during the day. But I think every metal fan that likes metal and likes Anthrax and Megadeth will like this and we are really psyched about it. We’re very proud of it and it’s just something we do just to get it out and have fun with it. We have a good time together and just seeing people’s reaction from this, cause it is still in the vein of heavy but it’s hard rock, guitar rock with melody and vocals. It’s cool and I’m really happy with it, very psyched about it."

Read the full interview at Glide Magazine.

Earlier this year, Slayer announced that it would wrap up its 37 years together with one last tour around the globe. Dates for the European leg of the tour, with special guests Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Obituary, are listed below.

Tickets for the shows are available at slayer.net/tour, and a new video trailer can be found below.

Dates:

November

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

3 - London, England - Wembley Arena

5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

7 - Birmingham, England - BCA

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE

14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen

17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

December

2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli