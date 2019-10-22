FRANKIE BANALI - "Anything ALICE COOPER Does Is Scary... He Is The Mayor Of Halloween"; Sneak Peek Video For AXS TV's The Top Ten Revealed: Rockin’ Ghoulish Songs

A sneak peek video for AXS TV's new episode of The Top Ten Revealed, can be seen below. Premiering October 27, in Rockin’ Ghoulish Songs AXS TV ranks ghoulish songs that give you goosebumps.

"These songs may have you barking at the moon or casting a spell, sit back as we get spooky with music! Find out which Rockin' Ghoulish Songs make our list, premiering October 27th on AXS TV!"

In this sneak peek video, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali, and others discuss Alice Cooper: